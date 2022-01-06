Renewed Consolidation Likely For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,180-point plateau although it may head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests further consolidation on interest rate concerns and ahead of U.S. employment data, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index advanced 20.86 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 3,184.30 after trading between 3,144.81 and 3,185.94. Volume was 1.57 billion shares worth 1.08 billion Singapore dollars. There were 245 decliners and 218 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT tumbled 1.69 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust retreated 1.46 percent, City Developments rose 0.15 percent, Dairy Farm International climbed 0.68 percent, DBS Group soared 1.74 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.39 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 1.08 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and SingTel both jumped 0.86 percent, SATS sank 0.51 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 3.45 percent, Singapore Airlines fell 0.40 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.21 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.27 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 2.22 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.76 percent, Wilmar International rallied 0.71 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 1.49 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust, Comfort DelGro, Singapore Press Holdings and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages opened a bit higher on Thursday and then hugged both sides of the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow dropped 170.64 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 36,236.47, while the NASDAQ lost 19.31 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,696.05.

The choppy trading on Wall Street reflected continued uncertainty in reaction to the minutes of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The minutes of the Fed's December meeting had a hawkish tone, suggesting the central bank will more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.

Traders may also have been reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record high in December.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Thursday, lifted by rising unrest in Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Hopes that the Omicron variant of the will not significantly impact global oil demand also contributed to the increase in prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.61 or 2.1 percent at $79.46 a barrel.

