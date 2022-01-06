Japan Household Spending Tumbles 1.2% In November

The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said on Friday - coming in at 277,029 yen.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in October.

On a yearly basis, household spending sank 1.3 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 1.6 percent after dipping 0.6 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 481,838 yen, up 1.1 percent on year.

