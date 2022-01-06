Tokyo Overall Inflation Jumps 0.8% On Year In December

Overall consumer prices for the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and up from the 0.5 percent gain in November.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 0.5 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, both overall inflation and core CPI were up 0.1 percent.

Economic News

