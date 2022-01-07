European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and flash inflation and economic confidence from euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 AM ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade and industrial production figures. Production is forecast to climb 1 percent on month, following October's 2.8 percent increase. Economists expect exports to fall 0.2 percent month-on-month, reversing the 4.1 percent increase in the previous month.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due for December. Prices had advanced 1 percent on month in November.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue Swiss retail sales for November.

At 2.45 am ET, industrial production, consumer spending, foreign trade and current account reports are due from France. Economists expect industrial output and consumer spending to climb 0.5 percent each in November.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is slated to release industrial and output and foreign trade reports. Also, industrial production and retail sales figures are due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Poland. Inflation is seen accelerating to 8.3 percent in December from 7.8 percent in November.

At 4.30 am ET, IHS Markit is set to issue UK construction Purchasing Managers' survey results. The construction PMI is forecast to fall to 54.0 in December from 55.5 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, flash consumer prices, retail sales, and economic sentiment survey results from euro area are due. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 4.7 percent in December from 4.9 percent in November.

The economic confidence index is expected to drop to 116.0 in December from 117.5 in the previous month.

