European Shares Decline As Investors Await US Jobs Data

European stocks were moving lower in cautious trade on Friday, as Covid-19 worries persisted and investors awaited the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild.

In economic releases, German industrial output dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 2.4 percent rise in October, Destatis said. Economists had forecast production to climb 1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 2.4 percent after easing 0.9 percent in the previous month.

U.K. house price inflation accelerated sharply at the end of 2021, but the pace is set to slow this year amid expectations of further interest rate hikes and increasing pressures on household budgets, results of a survey by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.

The house price index rose 9.8 percent year-on-year following an 8.2 percent increase in November. The latest house price inflation figure was the highest since July 2007.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent to 486.89 after declining 1.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias.

Travel stocks were coming under selling pressure, with Air France KLM, Lufthansa and EasyJet falling between half a percent and 1 percent.

Elekta fell 2.7 percent. The Swedish company said it will appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2022.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics soared 5.8 percent after it reported higher than expected Q4 sales.

Shipping firm Clarkson jumped 4.1 percent in London after announcing its trading during the month of December was stronger than anticipated.

Aston Martin Lagonda rallied 3 percent. The luxury vehicles company said it had begun shipping its £2 million-plus Valkyrie hypercar to customers following delays as it updated investors on its financial fortunes.

Plastic and fiber product supplier Essentra rose about 1 percent after saying that it expects to report results.

German lender Deutsche Bank edged up slightly after saying it is confident of reaching a key profitability target this year.

MorphoSys AG tumbled nearly 4 percent. The biotech company reported that preliminary Monjuvi U.S. net product sales were $23.6 million for the fourth quarter and $79.1 million for the full year 2021.

