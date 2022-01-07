World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

The aggressive Fed stance revealed in the FOMC minutes and the unrest in Kazakhstan continued to influence world markets. Nervousness persisted ahead of the release of the crucial non-farm payrolls data from U.S. on Friday. Asian equity markets moved mixed. European stocks mostly trod positive territory. American stock futures are mildly positive. The Dollar Index has declined. Bond yields too moved mixed, but remained largely elevated in anticipation of the interest rate hiking cycle. Oil prices spiked as unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan fueled supply concerns. Gold edged up despite the high bond yields that made the non-interest-bearing yellow metal unattractive. Cryptocurrencies have declined further by one percent. Bitcoin is down 1 percent whereas Ethereum is down 3 percent.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 36,292.20, up 0.15%

S&P 500 at 4,708.20, up 0.26%

Germany's DAX at 16,034.03, down 0.11%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,453.34, up 0.04%

France's CAC 40 at 7,255.15, up 0.08%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,329.45, up 0.11%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,478.56, down 0.03%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,453.30, up 1.29%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,579.54, down 0.18%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,493.38, up 1.82%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.727%, down 0.37%

Germany at -0.0680%, up 0.00%

France at 0.261%, up 1.76%

U.K. at 1.1450%, down 1.04%

Japan at 0.129%, up 4.03%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1303, up 0.11%

GBPUSD at 1.3546 up 0.13%

USDJPY at 115.82, up 0.00%

AUDUSD at 0.7156, down 0.06%

USDCAD at 1.2720, down 0.08%

Dollar Index at 96.16, down 0.17%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (February) at $80.36, up 1.13%

Brent Oil Futures (March) at $82.93, up 1.15%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,791.00, up 0.10%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $42,342.13, down 1.19%

Ethereum at $3,242.80, down 3.46%

Binance Coin at $454.08, down 2.02%

Solana at $140.58, down 5.15%

Cardano at $1.23, up 1.32%

