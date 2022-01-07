Lithuania Trade Deficit Widens In November

Lithuania's trade deficit increased in November, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 310.5 million in November from EUR 213.7 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 346.6 million.

Exports grew 33.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 16.6 percent rise in October.

Imports rose 34.4 percent yearly in November, after a 30.6 percent growth in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, exports grew 6.2 percent in November and imports rose 4.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.