Finland Trade Deficit Widens In November

Finland's trade deficit widened in November, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 410 million in November from EUR 241 million in the same month last year.

In October, the trade deficit was EUR 585 million.

Exports rose 30.9 percent year-on-year in November and imports grew 32.7 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries grew 33.7 percent in November and imports from those countries rose 24.9 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 27.2 percent and imports from those countries rose 44.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.