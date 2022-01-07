Austria Trade Deficit Widens

Austria's trade deficit widened in October, as exports and imports rose, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The trade deficit worsened to EUR 1.240 billion in October from EUR 374.585 million in the same month last year.

Exports grew 7.9 percent yearly in October and imports increased 14.0 percent.

On a working day adjusted basis, exports and imports rose by 12.8 percent and 16.8 percent, respectively.

For the January to October period, the trade deficit was EUR 9.939 billion. Exports and imports increased by 15.2 percent and 22.0 percent, respectively.

