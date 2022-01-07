Swiss Retail Sales Increase In November

Switzerland's retail sales increased in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in November.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales increased 1.3 percent in November.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.1 percent yearly in November, while sales of non-food grew 9.0 percent, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales increased 5.4 percent annually in November and gained 1.4 percent from a month ago.

Economic News

