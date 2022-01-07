Austria Inflation Remains Stable In December

Austria's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, preliminary data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 4.3 percent yearly in December, same as seen in November.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 3.8 percent annually in December, after a 4.1 percent growth in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in December, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in December, following a 0.7 percent gain in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.