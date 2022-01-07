Disappointing Jobs Data May Lead To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to add to the modest losses posted in the previous session.

The futures have slid following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected U.S. job growth in the month of December.

The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 199,000 jobs in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 249,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 400,000 jobs compared to the addition of 210,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Despite the weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate slid to 3.9 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 4.1 percent.

With the bigger than expected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in February of 2020.

The disappointing jobs data may lead to renewed concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the .

Following the hawkish tone of the latest Federal Reserve minutes, traders may worry the central bank is scaling back stimulus at a time of slowing economic growth.

The minutes suggested the Fed could begin raising interest rates and shrinking its balance in the near future in an effort to combat elevated inflation.

Following the sell-off seen late in Wednesday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing in negative territory.

The Dow slid 170.64 points or 0.5 percent to 36,236.47, pulling back further off the record closing high set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq dipped 19.31 points or 0.1 percent to 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.53 points or 0.1 percent to 4,696.05.

The choppy trading on Wall Street partly reflected uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the following the steep drop seen on Wednesday.

Stocks came under pressure late in the previous session in reaction to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's December meeting had a hawkish tone, suggesting the central bank will more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.

In addition to raising rates more quickly than previously anticipated, the minutes also indicated the Fed plans to begin reducing its balance sheet shortly after the first rate hike.

Traders may also have been reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report.

With the monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report this morning unexpectedly showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 1st.

The report showed initial jobless claims crept up to 207,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

The uptick came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jobless claims to edge down to 197,000 from the 198,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record high in the month of December.

The ISM said its services PMI slid to 62.0 in December from 69.1 in November, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 66.9.

Gold stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.3 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

Significant weakness also emerged among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index. The index pulled back further off Tuesday's record closing high.

Meanwhile, banking stocks moved sharply higher amid a continued increase in treasury yields, driving the KBW Bank Index up by 3.3 percent to a record closing high.

Energy stocks also saw considerable strength on the day amid continued surge by the price of crude oil. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiked by 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.75 to $80.21 a barrel after surging $1.61 to $79.46 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after plunging $35.90 to $1,789.20 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $4.70 to $1,784.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.78 yen versus the 115.83 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1303 compared to yesterday's $1.1295.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors continued to digest the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting.

Focus turned to upcoming data from the American labor market, with some officials saying they want to start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet soon after rate liftoff.

Gold steadied in Asian trading but was set for its biggest weekly fall since late November as higher Treasury yields continued to support the dollar.

Oil prices headed for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December as an uprising in Kazakhstan led to concerns about disruptions in crude supplies from OPEC+ producers at a time when Libyan output has dropped.

Chinese shares slipped, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ending down 6.54 points, or 0.2 percent, at 3,579.54. The downside remained limited amid hopes that Beijing will roll out more support measures to prioritize economic stability.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 420.52 points, or 1.8 percent, to 23,493.38, with property stocks climbing after reports that Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when assessing debt ratio compliance.

Japanese shares ended a choppy session largely unchanged with a negative bias ahead of a three-day weekend in the country.

The Nikkei 225 Index edged down 9.31 points to 28,478.56 and ended down about 1 percent for the week after four straight weeks of gains. The broader Topix also slipped marginally but posted its fifth straight weekly gain.

Banks and other financial institutions gained ground, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rallying 3.4 percent. Japan Petroleum Exploration Company jumped 3 percent, supported by higher crude oil prices. Market heavyweight SoftBank Group rose 2.2 percent.

In economic news, Japan's household spending posted an annual drop for the fourth straight month in November, while core consumer prices in Tokyo rose at the fastest pace in nearly two years in December, separate reports showed.

Australian markets rallied, with financials and energy stocks leading the surge. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index jumped 95 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,453.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 95.10 points, or 1.2 percent, at 7,774.40.

James Hardie plunged 4.1 percent after the world's top fibre cement maker ousted its chief for breaching the company's code of conduct.

Seoul stocks rose, led by gains in tech shares following Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Co.'s robust fourth quarter earnings guidance.

The Kospi climbed 34.36 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,954.89 after falling 2.3 percent in the previous two sessions amid worries the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates earlier than expected.

Samsung Electronics advanced 1.8 percent after the world's biggest smartphone maker forecast a 52.5 percent jump in fourth quarter profits on record sales. LG Electronics added 1.9 percent after the company estimated its fourth quarter sales reached a record quarterly high.

Europe

European stocks are mostly lower in cautious trading on Friday, as Covid-19 worries persist and investors react to the U.S. jobs report.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild.

In economic news, German industrial output dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in November following a 2.4 percent jump in October, Destatis said. Economists had forecast production to climb 1 percent. On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 2.4 percent after easing 0.9 percent in the previous month.

U.K. house price inflation accelerated sharply at the end of 2021, but the pace is set to slow this year amid expectations of further interest rate hikes and increasing pressures on household budgets, results of a survey by the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.

The house price index rose 9.8 percent year-on-year following an 8.2 percent increase in November. The latest house price inflation figure was the highest since July 2007.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent.

Elekta has shown a notable move to the downside. The Swedish company said it will appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2022.

MorphoSys AG has also tumbled. The biotech company reported that preliminary Monjuvi U.S. net product sales were $23.6 million for the fourth quarter and $79.1 million for the full year 2021.

On the other hand, Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics has moved sharply higher after it reported stronger than expected fourth quarter sales.

Shipping firm Clarkson has also jumped in London after announcing its trading during the month of December was stronger than anticipated.

Aston Martin Lagonda has also rallied. The luxury vehicles company said it had begun shipping its £2 million-plus Valkyrie hypercar to customers following delays as it updated investors on its financial fortunes.

U.S. Economic Reports

Employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of December, according to a closely-watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 199,000 jobs in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 249,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 400,000 jobs compared to the addition of 210,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said the increase in employment reflected job growth in the leisure and hospitality, professional and services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing sectors.

Meanwhile, the report showed a modest decrease in government jobs as well as slight drops in retail and temporary help services jobs.

Despite the weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate slid to 3.9 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 4.1 percent.

With the bigger than expected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in February of 2020.

At 10 am ET, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is scheduled to participate in a U.S. Monetary Policy for 2022 panel before the virtual American Economic Association annual meeting.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is due to moderate a Black Entrepreneurs and Financial Constraints session before the virtual American Economic Association annual meeting at 12:15 pm ET.

At 12:30 pm ET, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to speak before the Maryland Bankers Association's First Friday Economic Outlook Forum.

At 3 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of November. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $19.5 billion.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of GameStop (GME) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading following reports the videogame retailer plans to launch a new division to focus on cryptocurrency partnerships and NFTs.

Warehouse club operator PriceSmart (PSMT) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting fiscal first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Shares of Acuity Brands (AYI) may also move to the upside after the lighting and building management firm reported better than expected fiscal first quarter results.

On the other hand, shares of T-Mobile (TMUS) may come under pressure after the wireless network operator reported net subscriber additions in the fourth quarter that came in below analyst estimates.

