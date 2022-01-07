2022 RodeoHouston Reveals Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup

A star-studded lineup for the upcoming RodeoHouston has been revealed, featuring a mix of genres including country, EDM, Latin pop, R&B/pop, Norteño, pop, rock and Christian.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the 90th-anniversary celebration, will run from February 28 through March 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The announced lineup features Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, for King & Country, Sam Hunt, Cody Johnson, Journey, Khalid, Marshmello, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, George Strait, Keith Urban and more.

"We are excited about the level of talent and diverse acts who will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON star stage in 2022," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.

He added, "We welcome nine new entertainers who will make their RODEOHOUSTON debut, as well as many fan-favorites, including the 'King of Country' music himself, George Strait, who will return to the stage to help celebrate our 90th anniversary."

Individual tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, January 13, at 10 a.m., at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

The weekday rodeos will begin at 6:45 p.m. CT, with the entertainer performing at around 8:45 p.m. Weekend rodeo shows begin at 3:45 p.m. CT, with the entertainer taking the stage at NRG Stadium 5:45 p.m. CT.

Daily performance schedule:

Feb. 28: Cody Johnson

March 1: Keith Urban

March 2: Tim McGraw

March 3: for King and Country

March 4: Ricky Martin

March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 7: Luke Bryan

March 8: Maren Morris

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Journey

March 11: Bun B's H-Town takeover

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13: Dierks Bentley

March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15: Gwen Stefani

March 16: Khalid

March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18: Marshmello

March 19: Brad Paisley

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

