David Byrne, Yo La Tengo Cover Yoko Ono's 'Who Has Seen The Wind?' For Tribute Album

David Byrne and Yo La Tengo have covered Yoko Ono's "Who Has Seen the Wind?" for an upcoming tribute album.

"Who Has Seen the Wind?" was originally released by Ono as a B-side to John Lennon's "Instant Karma!" in 1970.

Ben Gibbard has announced that the tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono will drop on February 18, Ono's 89th birthday.

The 14-track tribute album was conceived and curated by the Death Cab for Cutie frontman. The album also features covers from the Flaming Lips, Sharon Van Etten, U.S. Girls, Japanese Breakfast and others.

"As an advocate, the tallest hurdle to clear has always been the public's ignorance as to the breadth of Yoko's work," Gibbard said in a statement. "To put it into context: This is an artist whose output has run the gamut from avant-garde to bubblegum pop, often across a single album."

He added, "For years, it has been my position that her songwriting has been criminally overlooked. She has consistently created melodies as memorable as those of best pop writers. As a lyricist, she has always written with poignance, sophistication, and deep introspection."

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono Tracklist:

1. Toyboat - Sharon Van Etten

2. Who Has Seen the Wind? - David Byrne and Yo La Tengo

3. Dogtown - Sudan Archives

4. Waiting for the Sunrise - Death Cab for Cutie

5. Yellow Girl (Stand For Life) - Thao

6. Born in a Prison - US Girls

7. Growing Pain - Jay Som

8. Listen, the Snow Is Falling - Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields)

9. No No No - Deerhoof

10. Don't Be Scared - We Are KING

11. Mrs. Lennon - The Flaming Lips

12. No One Sees Me Like You Do - Japanese Breakfast

13. There Is No Goodbye Between Us - Yo La Tengo

14. Run Run Run - Amber Coffman

