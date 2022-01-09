Australia Building Permit Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release November numbers for building permits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Building permits are expected to be flat on month following the 12.9 percent tumble in October.

Australia also will see December results for the inflation gauge from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute; in November, inflation was seen higher by 0.3 percent on month.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Monday for Coming of Age day and will re-open on Tuesday.

Economic News

