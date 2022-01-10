European Economics Preview: Eurozone Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for December. Consumer prices had advanced 5.1 percent annually in November.

In the meantime, unemployment from Turkey and industrial production from Denmark are due.

At 3.00 am ET, foreign trade data from Hungary and industrial production from Austria are due.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases industrial production and new orders data for November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to drop marginally to 9.3 percent in November from 9.4 percent in October.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen easing to 12.0 in January from 13.5 in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to ease to 7.2 percent in November from 7.3 percent in October.

Also, consumer prices and industrial production are due from Greece. Inflation is seen at 5.4 percent in December versus 4.8 percent in November.

At 8.00 am ET, Romania's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hike its key rate to 2.00 percent from 1.75 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.