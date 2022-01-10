Estonia November Trade Deficit Widens

Estonia's trade deficit widened in November from a year ago, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 149 million in November from EUR 58 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 162 million.

Exports grew 30.0 percent year-on-year in November, following an 18.0 percent rise in October.

Imports rose 36.0 percent yearly in November, after a 32.0 percent growth in the previous month.

"The exports and imports of goods were at a record high level in November," Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.