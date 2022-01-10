Eurozone Unemployment Rate Continues To Ease

Euro area jobless rate continued to fall in November, in line with economists' expectations, preliminary figures from the statistical office Eurostat showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent in October.



The EU unemployment rate eased to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed in the EU totaled 13.984 million persons in November, of whom 11.829 persons were in Eurozone.



Compared to the previous month, the jobless figure fell by 247,000 persons in the EU and by 222,000 in the euro area.

On a year-on-year basis, the unemployment total decreased by 1.659 million persons in the EU and by 1.411 million in the euro area.

The youth jobless rate, which applies to those under 25 years of age, fell to 15.5 percent in the euro area from 15.8 percent in the previous month. The corresponding rate for the EU eased to 15.4 percent from 15.6 percent.

