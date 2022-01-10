Austria Production Index Growth Improves In November

Austria's production index logged a notable growth in November, Statistics Austria reported Monday.

The production index grew 7.4 percent year-on-year in November after climbing 5.5 percent in the previous month.

Within total production, industrial output gained 9.3 percent and construction grew 2.3 percent from the last year.

Among main industrial grouping, energy output posted the biggest annual growth of 33.6 percent, followed by an 8.9 percent growth in intermediate goods output and a 6.8 percent rise in consumer goods.

Capital goods output moved up 5.3 percent, while durable goods production dropped 1 percent.

At the same time, the monthly expansion in overall production improved to 2 percent from 1.4 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.