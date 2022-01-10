Turkey Jobless Rate Remains Stable In November

Turkey's unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

The unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 11.2 percent. Unemployment rose by 39,000 to 3.77 million.

The number of employed increased by 228,000 from the prior month to 29.85 million. The employment rate rose 0.3 percentage points to 46.6 percent.

The labor force participation rate improved 1.2 percentage points to 42.8 percent in November.

The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 came in at 22.3 percent in November, up from 20.6 percent in the previous month.

