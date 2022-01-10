Denmark Industrial Production Rises

Denmark's industrial production rose in November, led by strong gains in machinery and pharmaceutical industry , preliminary figures from Statisitcs Denmark showed Monday.

Industrial production grew 3.0 percent from the previous month, when it rose 2.8 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production rose 12.2 percent in November.

Production rose 10.2 percent in the pharmaceutical industry and 13.6 percent in the machinery sector. Output decreased 17.3 percent in the electronics industry.



Industrial turnover rose 1.5 percent from the previous month, led by a 2.2 percent gain in the export market.

