Greece Industrial Production Growth Eases In November

Greece industrial production grew at a moderate pace in November after posting a sharp growth in October, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported Monday.

Industrial production increased 8.0 percent on a yearly basis in November, following October's sharp 16.5 percent expansion.

Data showed that manufacturing grew 9.1 percent and mining and quarrying output moved up 5.9 percent. Electricity output was up 4.7 percent and water supply output by 2.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output dropped 1.8 percent, much slower than the 3.3 percent decrease posted in October.

