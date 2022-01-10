Portugal Trade Deficit Widens

Portugal trade deficit in November widened from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



The trade gap increased to EUR 2.097 billion from EUR 935 million in the same month a year ago. In October, the deficit was EUR 2.000 billion.



Exports rose 15.7 percent year-on-year, the strongest increase in three months. Compared to the previous month, exports grew 7.3 percent.



Imports surged 32.3 percent annually, marking the biggest increase since May. On a month-on-month basis, imports increased 6.6 percent.



Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports and imports grew 15.9 percent and 23.7 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.