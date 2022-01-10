Australia Has A$A$9.423 Billion Trade Surplus In November

November had a merchandise trade surplus of A$9.423 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$10.6 billion and down from the downwardly revised A$10.781 billion surplus in October (originally A$11.22 billion).

Goods and services credits (exports) rose A$691 million or 2 percent to A$43.859 billion, driven by a rise in exports of rural goods.

Goods and services debits (imports) rose A$2.049 billion (6 percent) to A$34.436 billion, driven by a rise in imports of primary industrial supplies.

Economic News

