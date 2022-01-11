Japan Leading Index At 4-Month High

Japan's leading index rose to a four-month high in November, preliminary estimates from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 103.0 in November from 101.5 in the previous month. This was the highest reading since July, when the score was 103.8.

The coincident index also advanced to a four-month high in November. The indicator came in at 93.6 in November, up from 89.8 a month ago.

The lagging index improved to 93.6 in November from 93.1 a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.