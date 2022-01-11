Lithuania HICP Inflation Accelerates Further

Lithuania's EU measure of inflation continued to accelerate in December, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer price rose 10.7 percent year-on-year following a 9.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Inflation based on the consumer price index was 10.6 percent in December.



The average annual HICP inflation for January to December 2021 was 4.6 percent. Based on the CPI, it was 4.7 percent.



In December, the HICP climbed 1.3 percent from the previous month and the CPI rose 1.2 percent.

