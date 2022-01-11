Spain Industrial Production Rebounds In November

Spain industrial production rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in November, data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output grew by adjusted 4.8 percent on a yearly basis in November, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in October. Output was forecast to climb 0.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output climbed 5.6 percent, in contrast to October's 3.2 percent decrease.

Month-on-month, industrial production logged an increase of 4.5 percent, following a 0.3 percent drop in October.

Among main industrial grouping, consumer goods production registered the biggest annual growth of 12.4 percent, followed by a 10.2 percent rise in energy output. Production of intermediate goods gained 0.4 percent, while capital goods output dropped 2.2 percent.

