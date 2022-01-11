Dutch Inflation Highest Since 1982

The Netherlands' inflation climbed further in December to reach its highest level since 1982, driven by higher prices for energy and food, preliminary data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.7 percent year-on-year following a 5.2 percent increase in November.



The inflation rate was the highest since August 1982, when it was 5.9 percent.



For the full year 2021, inflation was 2.7 percent versus 1.2 percent in 2020. A higher inflation figure was last seen in 2002, when it was 3.4 percent.



Energy inflation shot up to 74.9 percent in December from 57.4 percent in the previous month.



Food inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent from 1.1 percent, mainly due to higher prices for meat, vegetables and fruit.

Slower increase in prices of motor fuels and a stay in a holiday park had a dampening effect on the inflation.

Inflation based on the EU measure of HICP accelerated to 6.4 percent in December from 5.9 percent in the previous month.

