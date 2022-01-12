New Zealand Building Permit Data Due On Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release November numbers for building permits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, permits were down 2.0 percent on month.

Thailand will see December results for its consumer confidence index; in November, the index score was 44.9.

Japan will provide December figures for machine tool orders; in November, orders surged 64.0 percent on year.

Economic News

