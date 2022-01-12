European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from euro area is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's wholesale prices for December. Prices had increased 16.6 percent annually in November.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases consumer prices for December. Economists expect inflation to rise to 6.6 percent from 6 percent in November.



Also, industrial production is due from Hungary at 3.00 am ET.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone industrial production data is due for November. Production is expected to climb 0.5 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.1 percent increase seen in October.

At 6.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Portugal.

Economic News

