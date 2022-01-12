Finland Current Account Balance Swings To Surplus

Finland's current account swung to a surplus in November from a deficit in the previous month, data showed by Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The current account balance showed a surplus of EUR 403 million in November versus a deficit of EUR 1.95 billion in October.

In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 851 million.

The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus. Meanwhile, the service account was in deficit.

The primary income account was EUR 0.8 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.0 billion in surplus.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.