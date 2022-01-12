Romania Industrial Production Declines In November

Romania's industrial production declined in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 1.9 percent month-on-month in November.

Manufacturing output declined 2.6 percent monthly in November and production in mining and quarrying fell 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, electricity production grew 7.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 2.5 percent in November.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased 0.9 percent monthly in November and gained 5.4 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

