Portugal Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated

Portugal's consumer price inflation rose less than estimated in December, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent yearly in December, following a 2.6 percent increase in November. In the initial estimate, inflation was 2.9 percent.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 1.8 percent yearly in December, following a 1.7 percent gain in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in November, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month, as estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 2.8 percent annually in December, following a 2.6 percent growth in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP remained unchanged in December, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

In 2021, consumer prices rose 1.3 percent and core inflation was 0.8 percent.

The HICP rose 0.9 percent in 2021, after a 0.1 percent fall in 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.