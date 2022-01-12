Eurozone Industrial Production Rebounds In November

Eurozone industrial production rose for the first time in four months in November, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 2.3 percent month-on-month following a 1.3 percent fall in the previous month. The increase was the first since July. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent gain.

Production of non-durable consumer goods rose 3.2 percent and that of capital goods increased 1.5 percent.

Energy output grew 1.2 percent and intermediate goods production climbed 0.9 percent.



Manufacturing of durable consumer goods decreased 0.2 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent after a 0.2 percent gain in October. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent increase.

