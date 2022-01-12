India Industrial Production Rises Less Than Expected

India's industrial production grew less than expected in November, data published by the statistics ministry revealed on Wednesday.

Industrial production gained 1.4 percent year-on-year in November. Output was forecast to grow 3 percent after climbing 4 percent in October. In the same period last year, industrial output was down 1.6 percent.

Mining output grew 5 percent and production of electricity gained 2.1 percent. Manufacturing output posted a moderate growth of 0.9 percent.

During April to November, industrial production surged 17.4 percent from the previous year.

