European Economics Preview: Italy Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Italy is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, industrial output data for November is due from Turkey. Production had increased 8.5 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue retail sales data for November. Sales are forecast to grow 11.8 percent annually after rising 5.6 percent in October.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial production data for November. Economists expect industrial output to grow 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in October.

In the meantime, economic bulletin is due from the European Central Bank.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue Credit Conditions Survey results.

Half an hour later, consumer price data is due from Greece. Inflation is seen rising to 5.4 percent in December from 4.8 percent in November.

