South Korea Export Prices Climb 23.5% On Year In December

Export prices in South Korea jumped 23.5 percent on year in December, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - slowing from 25.5 percent in November.

On a monthly basis export prices sank 1.0 percent after falling 0.9 percent in the previous month.

Export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products added 1.7 percent on month and 18.0 percent on year, while prices for manufactured products lost 1.0 percent on month and gained 23.5 percent on year.

Import prices surged an annual 29.7 percent last month after soaring 35.0 percent in November; import prices were down 1.9 percent on month after slipping 1.0 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

