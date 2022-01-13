Sweden Unemployment Rate Steady At 7.2%

Sweden's jobless rate remained stable in December, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.2 percent in December.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.8 percent.

The number of unemployed fell to 370,455 persons in December from 456,453 persons a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, was 8.7 percent versus 11.8 percent in the same month last year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.2 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.