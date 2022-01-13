Czech Retail Sales Surge In November

The Czech retail sales increased further in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales grew by a working-day 11.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 7.6 percent rise in October.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 13.2 percent annually in November. Economists had expected an 11.8 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in November.

Sales of non-food fell 1.0 percent, while those of food goods rose 0.4 percent. Sales of automotive fuel decreased 5.9 percent.

Economic News

