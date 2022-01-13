Greece Inflation Increases In December

Greece's consumer prices increased in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 4.8 percent increase in November.

Prices for housing grew 18.0 percent annually in December and transport gained 10.9 percent. Prices for clothing and footwear gained 3.0 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 4.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.4 percent annually in December, following a 4.0 percent gain in November.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.5 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent gain in the preceding month.

In 2021, inflation was 1.2 percent and HICP rose 0.6 percent from the previous year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.