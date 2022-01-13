U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Rise To 230,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended January 8th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 230,000, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 207,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 200,000.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 210,750, an increase of 6,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 204,500.

