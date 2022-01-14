Finland Inflation Eases In December

Finland's inflation eased in December, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.7 percent growth in November.

Inflation was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, average interest rate on housing loans and consumer credit, long-distance train journeys, and medical examination and treatment fees, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in December, after a 0.4 percent growth in the prior month.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, rose 3.2 percent annually in December and fell 0.1 percent from a month ago.

In 2021, inflation was 2.2 percent.

