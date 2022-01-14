Poland Inflation Rises As Estimated In December

Poland's consumer price inflation rose in December, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 7.8 percent increase in November, as estimated.

Prices for transport grew 22.7 percent yearly in December. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 11.2 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

Prices for recreation and culture gained 6.2 percent and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 5.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in December, following a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month, as initially estimated.

In 2021, consumer prices increased 5.1 percent. This was in line with the initial estimate.

