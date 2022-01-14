Finland GDP Growth Slows In November

Finland's economic output growth eased in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Output of the national rose a working-day adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in November, after a 4.7 percent gain in October, which was revised up from the 4.3 percent growth.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output increased 0.3 percent month-on-month in November, after a 0.1 percent decline in the preceding month.

Data showed that the primary production increased around 1.0 percent annually in November. The secondary sector output and services production gained by around 3.0 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

Economic News

