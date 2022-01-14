Slovakia Inflation Rises In December

Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 5.6 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a rate of 5.9 percent.

Transport cost increased 13.0 percent yearly in December and those of restaurants and hotels increased 13.2 percent.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and communication rose by 7.8 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December, after a 0.5 percent gain in the previous month. This was in line with the initial estimate.

The core inflation rose to 6.3 percent in December from 4.8 percent in November. This was in line with economists' expectation.

On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose 0.2 percent in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month. This was in line with economists' expectation.

In 2021, average inflation was 3.2 percent.

Economic News

