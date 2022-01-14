Spain Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated In December

Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated less than initially estimated in December but the rate was the highest 1992, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.5 percent in December from 5.5 percent in November. Although inflation was slower than the 6.7 percent estimated initially, this was the fastest pace since May 1992.

Likewise, EU harmonized inflation climbed sharply to 6.6 percent from 5.5 percent in November. The rate was revised down marginally from 6.7 percent.

Core inflation increased to 2.1 percent in December from 1.7 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.2 percent after climbing 0.3 percent in the prior month. The initial estimate for December was 1.3 percent.

Similarly, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 1.1 percent, faster than the 0.2 percent increase seen in November but slower than the initial estimate of 1.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.