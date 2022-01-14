India Trade Deficit Widens In December

India's overall trade deficit widened in December with imports rising fast than exports, preliminary data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed Friday.

The total trade deficit widened to $14.48 billion from $7.77 billion in the same month last year. Exports rose 25.05 percent year-on-year and imports grew 33.86 percent.

Exports of goods rose 38.91 percent annually and imports grew 38.55 percent. The visible trade deficit widened to $21.68 billion from $15.72 billion in the same month a year ago.

Services exports grew 5.26 percent year-on-year and imports rose 15.76 percent. The services trade surplus dropped to $7.20 billion from $7.95 billion.

Economic News

