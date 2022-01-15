Michael Feinstein's Gershwin Country' To Feature Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley & More

Gershwin Country, a duets collection from Michael Feinstein, will feature several country music superstars, including Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley and Rosanne Cash.

In Gershwin Country, the Grammy and Emmy-nominated entertainer reimagines the classic songs of George and Ira Gershwin through the contemporary lens of country music.

Executive produced by his longtime friend and collaborator Liza Minnelli, the album will be released on March 11. It is available for pre-order now on CD and digital.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit MusiCares.

Fans can stream the advance single, an expressive performance of "Someone to Watch Over Me," featuring 27-time Grammy-winner Alison Krauss.

In Feinstein's liner notes, he writes about Gershwin's influence on him, saying, "As a person who became besotted with [George] Gershwin long ago, I cannot be objective of his work, nor of his brother Ira's, for it all goes too deep into my soul."

"From the time I first heard them decades ago, the songs have felt personal, and as I have sung them through the years, they have become multifaceted diamonds revealing new angles of truth and depth with every exploration," adds the singer and pianist.

Gershwin Country tracklist (CD/Digital):

1. Love Is Here To Stay featuring Dolly Parton

2. I've Got A Crush On You featuring Rosanne Cash

3. Someone To Watch Over Me featuring Alison Krauss

4. I Got Rhythm featuring Brad Paisley

5. They Can't Take That Away From Me featuring Amy Grant

6. Clap Yo' Hands featuring Lyle Lovett

7. How Long Has This Been Going On? featuring Mandy Barnett

8. Fascinating Rhythm featuring The Time Jumpers with Vince Gill

9. Soon featuring Lee Ann Womack

10. Oh, Lady Be Good! featuring Ronnie Milsap

11. Embraceable You featuring Liza Minnelli

