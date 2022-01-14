Scientists Find Covid Preventing Faculties In Hemp

Oregon states researchers have ungrounded new research which suggests that there are some compounds found in hemp, a close cousin of cannabis, which are biologically active and do not let the SARS-Covid virus affect the human cells.

A paper published in the Journal of Nature Products on Monday shows that several acids present in cannabinoids get connected to the SARS-Cov-2's spikes which contain the protein that infects the host. By getting attached to those spikes, the compounds stop the virus from affecting the host.

Richard van Breemen, a researcher at Oregon State's Global Hemp Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, said, "That means cell entry inhibitors, like the acids from hemp, could be used to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and also to shorten infections by preventing virus particles from infecting human cells. They bind to the spike proteins so those proteins can't bind to the ACE2 enzyme, which is abundant on the outer membrane of endothelial cells in the lungs and other organs."

However, the researcher was quick to differentiate hemp from cannabis to avoid misinterpretation, "These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts. They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans."

The substances that get attached to the spikes of the virus are called cannabigerolic acid, CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, CBDA. These acids target the spike proteins, much like the vaccines.

Talking about the acid substances, Breemen said, "They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2. CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products."

Breemen, while believing that vaccines are the gold standard of protection against the virus, believes that these findings can be used "as a complement to vaccines".

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News