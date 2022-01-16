Foo Fighters Share Trailer For Horror Comedy 'Studio 666'

Rock & Roll Hall famers Foo Fighters have shared a new trailer for the upcoming horror comedy movie Studio 666.

In the horror comedy, Foo Fighters move into a mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their highly anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, frontman Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

In the beginning of the trailer, the band members are planning different ways to work on their upcoming 10th studio album. Grohl insists on breaking "the mold on this one."

The band moves into an old mansion in Encino, California, to work on the record. However, the mansions seems to be haunted. "Do you guys get this overwhelming sense of death?" Grohl asks his bandmates.

The rock band's founder Grohl, drummer Taylor Hawkins, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee will be starring in the BJ McDonnell-directed film.

Studio 666 will be released in more than 2,000 theaters in the U.S. on February 25, 2022.

The movie also features an all-star cast, including Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

Based on a story by Grohl and a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, Studio 666 is produced by Roswell Films' and Therapy Studios' John Ramsay and James A. Rota.

"After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film," Grohl has previously said about the movie.

He added, "And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn."

(Photo: Danny Clinch)

